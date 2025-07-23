Butler signed a one-year deal with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 76ers declined Butler's team option in early July, but the 2021 second-rounder will be on an NBA roster for the 2025-26 season. He played 60 regular-season games (17 starts) between the Wizards and 76ers last season and averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 17.4 minutes per game. Butler will compete for reserve backcourt minutes behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green during training camp in October.