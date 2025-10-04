Butler registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 16 minutes during Friday's 103-81 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Butler made his Suns debut in Friday's exhibition contest and ended up leading the bench in scoring. The 2021 second-rounder inked a one-year deal with Phoenix in July after Philadelphia opted to decline his team option at the start of free agency. Butler appeared in 60 regular-season games between the 76ers (28) and Wizards (32) during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 17.4 minutes per game while connecting on 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts. He's competing for a backcourt rotational role behind starters Devin Booker and Jalen Green (hamstring) for the upcoming season.