Goodwin (knee) is labeled questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Goodwin has been a key piece off the bench for Washington this season, averaging nearly 24 minutes per game over his last six appearances. His status will certainly be worth monitoring Sunday in tandem with starting point guard Marcus Morris (ankle), who is also considered questionable.
