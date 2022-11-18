Goodwin (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.

Goodwin played at least 20 minutes in the last six matchups and averaged 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 23.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to left knee soreness. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Charlotte.

More News