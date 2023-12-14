Poole is questionable for Friday's game against Indiana due to a left ankle sprain.

Poole has appeared in the last seven matchups, and he averaged 13.7 points and 2.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game during that time. However, his status for Friday's game is up in the air due to his ankle issue. Landry Shamet (ribs) and Johnny Davis (calf) will remain out Friday, so Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert are candidates to see increased run if Poole is unavailable.