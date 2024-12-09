Champagnie ended with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and five steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

This strong line comes on the heels of a 23-point showing Saturday against Denver, so Champagnie certainly has the attention of fantasy managers. The Wizards have several key players nursing injuries, but they could get some reinforcements back for their next game Friday against the Cavaliers. Champagnie will certainly be on the streaming radar as long as the team is shorthanded.