Middleton (knee) finished with six points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Saturday's 130-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Middleton was cleared to play after a four-game absence due to a right knee contusion, but his minutes were limited, and he failed to find his shooting stroke. The veteran forward is likely to rest in the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday versus the Spurs, but he could see his minutes push up a bit in the Wizards' ensuing game Tuesday in Charlotte.