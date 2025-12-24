Wizards' Khris Middleton: Leads Washington with 16 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton ended Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.
Middleton scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and was one of six Wizards players to score in double digits. The veteran shooting guard has had his playing time monitored this season while working through a right knee injury, but he should be available for the Wizards next game, given that it takes place Friday against the Raptors. Middleton is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 steals over 25.4 minutes per game to open the regular season.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Resting Sunday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ineffective in return•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Good to go vs. Memphis•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Out again Thursday•