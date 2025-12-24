Middleton ended Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

Middleton scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half and was one of six Wizards players to score in double digits. The veteran shooting guard has had his playing time monitored this season while working through a right knee injury, but he should be available for the Wizards next game, given that it takes place Friday against the Raptors. Middleton is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 steals over 25.4 minutes per game to open the regular season.