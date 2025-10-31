Middleton had six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the Thunder.

With the return of Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards opted to run a bigger lineup Thursday. Although Middleton started this game, his long-term outlook remains pretty bleak as the Wizards continue to keep their focus on guys like Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. Plus, Cam Whitmore is likely to become more involved down the road too.