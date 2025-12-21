Middleton won't play in Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.

Middleton will take a seat for the closing half of a back-to-back set Sunday. The veteran forward has been battling a right knee injury recently, which cost him four games before he returned to play in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. Middleton's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Charlotte. Expect Justin Champagnie and Will Riley to see some additional run Sunday.