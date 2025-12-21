Wizards' Khris Middleton: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton won't play in Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.
Middleton will take a seat for the closing half of a back-to-back set Sunday. The veteran forward has been battling a right knee injury recently, which cost him four games before he returned to play in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. Middleton's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Charlotte. Expect Justin Champagnie and Will Riley to see some additional run Sunday.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ineffective in return to action•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Good to go vs. Memphis•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Out again Thursday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Friday•