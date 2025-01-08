Kuzma recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 135-109 loss to the Rockets before sitting out the entire second half with a right calf contusion.

Coming out of halftime, Kuzma was initially deemed out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest due to the calf injury but was subsequently upgraded to questionable. However, Kuzma didn't end up taking the floor at all during the second half, and his status for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia is uncertain. Justin Champagnie replaced Kuzma to begin the second half and would likely start Wednesday if Kuzma can't play.