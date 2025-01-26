Kuzma amassed 30 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 loss to the Suns.

Kuzma posted his second double-double of the season in the loss, but the seventh-year pro's 2024 results have largely been a disappointment. His current seasonal averages are well below normal, with an eight-point decrease in scoring from last season being the most glaring example. It's unclear if the Wizards will make any big moves before the trade deadline, but Kuzma is one of several players mentioned as potential trade options.