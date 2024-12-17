Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said that Kuzma (ribs) has been ramping up his rehab work, but the forward didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma seems to be progressing in his recovery after missing the past seven games with a rib cartilage sprain, but his lack of participation in practice makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to play Thursday against the Hornets. Two-way player Justin Champagnie has been one of the biggest beneficiaries from a playing time standpoint while all of Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Corey Kispert (ankle) and Kyshawn George (ankle) are in the midst of multi-game absences, but Champagnie could move from the starting lineup to out of the rotation when the Wizards are back to full strength.