Kuzma supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 142-127 win over the Timberwolves.

Kuzma ended just one assist and two rebounds away from recording a triple-double, but he also posted excellent numbers as a scorer, an area in which he's been excelling of late. Kuzma has now scored at least 20 points in five games in a row and is averaging 26.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during that five-game stretch.