George accumulated one point (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Although George started the second half for the injured Malcolm Brogdon (foot) on Sunday, the rookie first-rounder went a brutal 0-for-7 from the field while Jared Butler scored 17 points in just 20 minutes off the bench. George has struggled recently to the tune of 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 threes in 23.8 minutes per game while shooting a mere 32.2 percent from the field across his last nine outings. However, if both Brogdon and Jordan Poole (hip) are unable to return to Washington's lineup for Tuesday's tough matchup against the 23-12 Rockets, George would carry some streaming appeal in deep fantasy leagues for threes and defensive stats.