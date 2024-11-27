Brogdon produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran guard seems to be rounding into form after missing the beginning of the season while completing his recovery from thumb surgery. Brogdon has scored at least 15 points in three straight starts, averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 boards and 3.3 assists in 24.7 minutes a contest. Jordan Poole (hip) has missed two of those games, so it's not really clear yet what the Wizards' backcourt usage will look like when the duo are together, and Brogdon still has some rust to shake off -- he's shot just 20.0 percent (2-for-10) from three-point range since making his season debut.