Brogdon had five points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to the Bucks.

While Brogdon rejoined Washington's starting lineup Saturday, his move back to the first unit didn't lead to much production in the box score during a poor shooting night. Brogdon has now started nine games this year, and he's averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per contest as a member of the starting five. It's unclear if head coach Brian Keefe will keep Brogdon in the starting group in the future, but the 4-22 Wizards would figure to have some incentive to showcase the 32-year-old veteran guard a bit moving ahead, as Brogdon's expiring contract makes him a potential trade candidate for contending rosters later this season.