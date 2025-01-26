The Wizards recalled Baldwin from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.
Baldwin will be available for Monday's game in Dallas, but he's unlikely to be included in the rotation. He's appeared in just 19 games for Washington all season, averaging 2.2 points in 4.2 minutes per contest.
