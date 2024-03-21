Baldwin will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) is returning from a two-game absence Thursday evening, so Baldwin will shift back to the second unit and his value will dip. Joining Kuzma in the starting five Thursday will be Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Richaun Holmes.
