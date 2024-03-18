Baldwin tallied six points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 loss to Boston.

Baldwin got his first starting nod of the season with Washington dealing with numerous injuries, recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks while ending second on the team in rebounds to go along with a half-dozen points in a balanced performance. Baldwin set a season-high mark in boards, posting his fourth game of the year with six or more points.