Hachimura is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Hornets due to right ankle soreness.

Hachimura has been a steady contributor off the bench for Washington this season, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per game. The Wizards would likely turn to Anthony Gill as their backup power forward if Hachimura is unable to play Sunday.

