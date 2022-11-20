Hachimura is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Hornets due to right ankle soreness.
Hachimura has been a steady contributor off the bench for Washington this season, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per game. The Wizards would likely turn to Anthony Gill as their backup power forward if Hachimura is unable to play Sunday.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Has solid all-around night•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Season-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Turns in solid scoring night•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Records double-double Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Near double-double in loss•