The Warriors are trading Rollins (foot) along with Jordan Poole, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for Chris Paul, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rollins was a second-round pick for the Warriors in 2022 and will head to Washington, where he could potentially see increased playing time. He averaged just 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes across 12 games in his rookie year before undergoing season-ending foot surgery. Rollins' inclusion in the deal for Paul makes sense as he was unlikely to receive a significant role increase as Golden State looks to compete for a championship.