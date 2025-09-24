Johnson (hamstring) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Johnson dealt with a hamstring injury during Summer League in Las Vegas, with his last game being played on July 11 against the Suns, where he finished with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. The second-year guard being a full-go is a promising sign for Washington, even though a few other notable names on the squad are dealing with injuries, like Bilal Coulibaly (thumb), Alex Sarr (calf) and AJ Johnson (leg).