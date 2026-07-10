Wizards' Tre Johnson: Drops 26 points in SL win

Johnson (foot) finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Jazz.

Johnson wasn't shy about hunting his shot from beyond the arc, but he wasn't very efficient from downtown. Still, the 20-year-old guard finished second on the team in scoring and was the only Wizards player to knock down multiple triples. The Texas product started 42 of his 60 regular-season appearances as a rookie, though the arrival of AJ Dybantsa will likely push Johnson into a bench role.