Wizards' Tre Johnson: New competition added

The arrival of AJ Dybantsa creates additional competition on the wing, though Johnson (foot) should still maintain a decent role in Washington's young core.

The 2025 lottery pick showed flashes as a scorer during his rookie season and figures to remain an important perimeter option alongside Dybantsa and Bilal Coulibaly. While touches may become harder to find on a deeper roster, especially with Trae Young around, Johnson's long-term outlook remains strong as the Wizards continue building around multiple young wings.