Johnson contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Johnson led the Wizards' second unit in minutes, points and made three-pointers. The sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is having a strong start to his career as the team's sixth man while second-year player Bub Carrington handles starting duties at the point, but the young guards could switch roles at some point if Johnson continues to be the more productive of the two.