Johnson (ankle) amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Back in action following a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Johnson stepped back into the starting five, sharing the backcourt with Bub Carrington. Before he had sustained the injury, Johnson had been starting ahead of Carrington at point guard, but the Wizards may be able to make room for both players on the top unit until Trae Young (knee) is ready to make his team debut. Regardless of how he's deployed coming out of the All-Star break, Johnson will likely see his minutes climb back into the 20s during the Wizards' next game Feb. 19 versus the Pacers.