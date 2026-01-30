Johnson has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Johnson appeared to roll his left ankle after landing on Ryan Rollins' foot on a jumpshot, with the former checking out of the game at the 8:05 mark in the second quarter. The injury is severe enough for Johnson that the rookie first-rounder will not return to Thursday's game, and he'll finish with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists over 11 minutes. Bub Carrington was on the floor for the Wizards to open the second half and should see a significant increase in minutes in Johnson's absence.