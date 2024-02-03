Watch Now:

Jones is questionable for Sunday's game versus Phoenix with a right ankle sprain.

Jones left Friday's game against Miami early due to this issue and wasn't able to return, but he's considered day-to-day. If the veteran guard is unavailable to suit up Sunday, Jordan Poole could have a ton of usage coming his way. Delon Wright and Landry Shamet would be candidates to see a bump in minutes as well.

