Jones is questionable for Sunday's game versus Phoenix with a right ankle sprain.
Jones left Friday's game against Miami early due to this issue and wasn't able to return, but he's considered day-to-day. If the veteran guard is unavailable to suit up Sunday, Jordan Poole could have a ton of usage coming his way. Delon Wright and Landry Shamet would be candidates to see a bump in minutes as well.
