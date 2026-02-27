Wizards' Will Riley: Questionable with bruised ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Riley is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto with a right ankle contusion.
Fresh off securing his first career triple-double in Thursday's loss to the Hawks, Riley is at risk of sitting out for the first time since Jan. 9. The possible absence of Riley would likely get Bilal Coulibaly in the streaming mix in all leagues, with Justin Champagnie also being a candidate for an amplified role in this scenario.