Baba posted 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 104-94 win over the Squadron.

Baba posted his season high in points Fridays, helping him post a game-best plus-22 point differential. He also shot a perfect 8-of-8 from two-point range.