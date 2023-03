Baba recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 112-98 loss to the Vipers.

Baba posted a team-low minus-28 point differential in Saturday's loss. He is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes across 20 games this season.