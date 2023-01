Baba tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-16 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Baba joined Taze Moore in Legends' to post double-doubles in Saturday's win. His 11 rebounds were a game high. However, Baba recorded five turnovers to only three assists.