Ziaire Williams: Becomes free agent

The Nets declined their $6.25 million team option on Williams' (foot) contract Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

While Williams could still re-sign with Brooklyn, he's set to enter unrestricted free agency after spending the past two seasons with the Nets. The 24-year-old wing missed the team's final five games in 2025-26 with a left foot issue, though he should be ready for training camp. Over 56 regular-season games (13 starts) last season, he averaged a career-high 10.2 points along with 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per showing.