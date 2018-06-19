2018 Outlook: Austin Traylor

2018 fantasy player outlook for Austin Traylor, TE, Broncos

Austin Traylor is expected to compete with Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt and Troy Fugamalli for playing time for the Broncos this season, but Traylor is considered a long-shot for the No. 1 job. Most likely, Traylor will be a reserve tight end and play on special teams. Keep an eye on what happens during training camp, but even if Traylor is the starter he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

