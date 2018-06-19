2018 Outlook: Bryce Petty

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bryce Petty, QB, FA

Bryce Petty is a free agent after the Jets released him following the NFL Draft. He wasn't needed after the Jets re-signed Josh McCown, added Teddy Bridgewater and selected Sam Darnold in the NFL Draft. Petty started three games for the Jets last season after McCown broke his hand, but he combined for just 24 Fantasy points in a standard league over that span. Keep an eye on what happens with Petty this offseason, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

