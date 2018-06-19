2018 Outlook: Julius Thomas
2018 fantasy player outlook for Julius Thomas, TE, FA
Julius Thomas is looking for a new team after he was let go by the Dolphins in March. Keep an eye on where he signs, but he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He has now gone four seasons in a row with fewer than 500 receiving yards, and he's combined for just 12 touchdowns over the past three seasons after scoring 12 in each year in 2013 and 2014. It's doubtful Thomas, 29, will be a reliable Fantasy asset again in his career.
