2018 Outlook: Mike Tolbert

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Tolbert, RB, FA

Mike Tolbert remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back. He was the No. 2 option in Buffalo in 2017, but he only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league and just two games with double digits in carries. At 32, Tolbert wants to keep his NFL career going, but he won't make a Fantasy impact in 2018. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

