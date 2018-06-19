2018 Outlook: Mike Wallace

Mercurial receiver Mike Wallace is on his fourth team in five seasons, landing with the Eagles on a one-year deal. Wallace is expected to assume the role left behind by Torrey Smith, primarily working as an outside receiver. He might be asked to run deeper routes with Philly, which in turn could push his receiving average higher than the 14.4 it was last season in Baltimore. But Wallace also has been fed a steady dose of targets -- 107.2 per year in his last five -- and that's something that figures to dip in 2018. By comparison, Smith had 67 targets last season and only three Eagles receivers have had over 90 targets since Doug Pederson's arrival (two played primarily in the slot). Wallace has mild appeal as a bench receiver who should be available after 150th overall on Draft Day.