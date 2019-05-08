2019 Outlook: Charone Peake

2019 fantasy player outlook for Charone Peake, WR, NYJ

Charone Peake will look to be the No. 5 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa and likely Josh Bellamy. Peake could be ahead of Bellamy when it comes to playing time at receiver since Bellamy will be a factor on special teams, but Peake has a lot to prove before Fantasy players can trust him. He's not worth drafting in most leagues this year.

