2019 Outlook: Dwayne Allen
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dwayne Allen, TE, MIA
Dwayne Allen signed with Miami this offseason, and he will likely be the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki. Allen is more of a blocker than a receiving option, and in two years with New England, he totaled just 13 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets. Maybe the Dolphins will use him as more of a receiver, but we doubt it. Ignore him in most leagues on Draft Day.
