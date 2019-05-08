2019 Outlook: Keith Ford

2019 fantasy player outlook for Keith Ford, RB, BUF

Keith Ford will compete to be a reserve running back in Buffalo this season behind LeSean McCoy, Devin Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Marcus Murphy is likely ahead of Ford as well, and he should not be selected in most formats on Draft Day.

