Carlson will compete for the starting job in Green Bay this season, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy kicker at best in the majority of leagues. Greg Joseph was brought in for competition for Carlson, and we'll see what the Packers decide to do with their starting kicker. As a rookie in 2023, Carlson made 27 of 33 field goals, including 3 of 5 from 50 yards, and 34 of 39 PATs. At best, Carlson should be added off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well and is the No. 1 kicker for Green Bay.