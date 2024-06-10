Iosivas will compete with rookie Jermaine Burton to be the No. 3 receiver for the Bengals this season, and Iosivas could be worth a late-round pick in all leagues. Most likely, Iosivas will be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Burton, but Iosivas might surprise Fantasy managers this season if given a big role. In 2023, Iosivas didn't do much until Week 18 when he had five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. There are 98 targets vacated with Tyler Boyd gone, and that could help Iosivas. However, the addition of Burton is a negative, and if Higgins shows up for Week 1, then targets might be hard to come by. At best, Iosivas could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the season if he starts off playing well right away.