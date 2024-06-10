Aiyuk would be a Fantasy monster if he garnered more than the 6.6 targets per game he had in 2023, but he's still a borderline top-12 WR even without the mega-volume. That's because he proved to be among the most efficient receivers in the NFL last season, ranking top three at the position in yards per catch (17.9), yards per route run (3.06), yards per target (12.8 was tops in football) and explosive reception rate (a gain of at least 16 yards on 35.2% of his grabs, way ahead of the rest in the league). The best part is that of Aiyuk's 37 receptions of 16-plus yards, a dozen were on short receptions that Aiyuk turned upfield on for longer gains. It suggests Aiyuk is more than just a deep-ball receiver, though it is those splash plays that helped him land some dominant weeks last year (four with 20-plus PPR). A lift in targets would do so much more for him, and it's a possibility not only because of his talent and value to the Niners but also because of the ages of both Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, both of whom take targets away. Tack on Aiyuk playing in a contract year and you have the potential for a humongous season. Aiyuk is worth rolling the dice on in Round 3 in all leagues.