Reynolds is the No. 3 running back for the Lions this season behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but Reynolds has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Reynolds is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Reynolds would only be worth adding off waivers if something happened to Gibbs or Montgomery. Reynolds appeared in 16 games last year, rushing 41 times for 179 yards and one touchdown. He also caught all five of his targets for 47 yards. He likely won't get more touches than that if Gibbs and Montgomery remain healthy all year.