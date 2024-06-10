We view Smith as a No. 2 Fantasy wide receiver worthy of a pick around the 2-3 turn in PPR leagues. In leagues that reward less than one point per catch, he should be drafted no earlier than Round 5. Smith struggled with consistency last year, failing to top 10 Fantasy points in six of his 16 games, but at the end of the season, his production was not far off his breakout 2022 season. Perhaps more concerning is that three of his biggest games came when Dallas Goedert was out. If A.J. Brown and Goedert stay healthy, it may be tough for Smith to deliver value at his ADP. Because he's still just 25 years old and he signed a new deal tying him to this offense in the future, Smith is a borderline WR1 in Dynasty leagues.