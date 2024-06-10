The Ravens selected Walker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he'll compete with Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty to be the No. 4 receiver in Baltimore this year. In redraft leagues, Walker isn't worth drafting in most formats, and he's a third-round pick at best in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Walker spent 2023 at North Carolina and caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. His first two collegiate seasons were at Kent State, and he had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. Walker ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he should be able to threaten defenses with his speed. That said, he might struggle for targets behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and even Nelson Agholor. We expect Walker to win the No. 4 receiver job, but that doesn't mean he'll make a significant Fantasy impact unless an injury occurs during the season.