Wilson will compete for a role in Green Bay's backfield this season, but he's not expected to get many touches if everyone is healthy. Wilson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Packers have Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd and AJ Dillon ahead of Wilson on the depth chart, and he's not likely to get much playing time in 2024. Last year, Wilson appeared in seven regular-season games, getting 14 carries for 85 yards and hauling in four of five targets for 23 yards. At best, you can add Wilson off the waiver wire if an injury occurs, but we'll see if he gets extended action in that scenario.