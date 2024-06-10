Gore Jr. will battle with Ray Davis for the backup running back job in Buffalo behind James Cook. Despite his pedigree, we're expecting Davis to win that battle and are not drafting Gore in most redraft leagues. However, the slightest bit of buzz in training camp could change that. Gore is slightly smaller than Davis and slower as well, but he may be better inside the tackles, he's two years younger, and he has a good receiving profile. For now, consider him in Dynasty leagues only, and only after Round 3 in that format, but be ready for him to surprise us as his dad did so many times in the past.